Flagler deputies use K9 to catch career criminal after high-speed chase

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they were forced to use a K9 to capture a career criminal.

DeLand resident James Myers, 33, was arrested Monday after deputies said he fled a traffic stop in a stolen pickup truck.

Investigators said Myers led deputies on a high-speed chase before crashing the vehicle and attempting to hide under a home.

According to investigators, Myers was traveling 92 mph in a 30 mph zone before crashing the truck in a ditch.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they released K9 Uno to get Myers to come out from the home’s crawl space.

Myers eventually crawled out to deputies with K9 Uno attached to his arm.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly commended the K9 unit for capturing the suspect. “Myers thought he could hide, but you can’t fool Uno, who is trained to take a bite out of crime even if you crawl under a house,” Staly said. “This dirtbag just won’t learn, and now he’s dog bit and is, hopefully, facing a long prison term.”

Myers was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast for medical clearance before being booked into the Flagler County jail.

He faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, habitual driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest without violence, dangerous excessive speeding, and reckless driving.

The arrest follows separate charges filed against Myers on March 1 by the Bunnell Police Department for aggravated assault without intent to kill.

In that incident, authorities say Myers pointed a firearm at a woman and threatened her because she refused to participate in a robbery with him.

Deputies said Myers has an extensive criminal history in Florida.

His record includes previous arrests and court cases for theft, drug charges, multiple counts of fleeing law enforcement, and several probation violations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group