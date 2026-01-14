Flagler teen faces charges after fleeing police during kidnapping investigation

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — New video shows the moments Flagler County deputies arrested a teen accused of helping a sexual predator kidnap and torture an 11-year-old boy.

Flagler County deputies arrested a 15-year-old on Saturday after he allegedly helped Darnell Hairston, 20, kidnap and torture the boy.

The incident escalated during a police stop when the teenager fled the scene in a truck, leading to a crash.

The arrest was part of an investigation into a kidnapping that has shocked the local community.

Hairston is facing severe charges for allegedly abducting the young boy, while the 15-year-old is under scrutiny for his involvement in this crime.

The police pulled over Hairston, who was driving the truck when the 15-year-old fled.

During the pursuit, the teenager crashed the vehicle.

The impact of the crash involved significant damage, but thankfully did not result in any major injuries.

Authorities confirmed that the fleeing teenager faces potential charges for his actions during the police chase, which may include reckless driving.

