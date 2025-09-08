A flash flood warning issued for Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A flash flood warning has been issued for far northeastern Marion County until 8:45 pm.

This includes rural sections of northeastern Marion County.

Radar indicates between 3.5 and 4.5 inches have fallen in this area. Additional rain of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Do not drive on flooded roads and be aware of your surroundings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group