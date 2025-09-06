Flash flood warning issued for Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Central Orange County until 7:30 pm.

This includes the north side of Orlando, Winter Park and Maitland.

Radar indicates that between 3.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in this area. Additional rain of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Do not drive on flooded roads and be aware of your surroundings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group