Fleeing vehicle crash blocks traffic in New Smyrna Beach, deputies say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A wreck caused by a fleeing suspect has closed down State Road 44 at the South Causeway bridge in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the bridge is closed in both directions, which has led to heavy backup around the bridge.

Deputies say the driver fled from them before crashing into multiple vehicles on the bridge.

The suspect and another driver were seriously injured. The other drivers appear to not be seriously injured.

It is not yet known why deputies were trying to stop the driver.

