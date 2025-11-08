Florida AG demands cancellation of ‘Obscene’ drag queen Christmas show in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has called on the Pensacola City Council to cancel a drag show planned at the Saenger Theatre just two days before Christmas, citing worries about its content.

Uthmeier describes the event, titled ‘A Drag Queen Christmas,’ as ridiculing Christian traditions and part of a ‘Naughty Tour’ that supposedly undermines the holiday spirit.

In his letter to the council, he highlights the city’s contractual right to cancel the show, which he condemns as ‘obscene’ and ‘anti-religious.’

“While the First Amendment safeguards freedom of expression, it does not require a city to platform and endorse disgusting, obscene content that denigrates its residents’ religious beliefs,” Uthmeier stated in his letter.

Uthmeier’s letter references the contract between the city and Legends Global, the event’s management company, implying that the city has the right to cancel the show for several reasons. He claims that the performance threatens community values and ridicules sacred Christian traditions.

City officials have acknowledged Uthmeier’s concerns but have not made a public statement regarding a cancellation of the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group