Florida aims to solidify its position as space industry leader

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are looking to increase the state’s dominance in the space industry.

The Sunshine State leads the United States in the number of designated spaceport territories, and is currently responsible for 60% of all rocket launches conducted worldwide.

Florida currently has seven spaceport territories, including two major sites located in Cape Canaveral and Titusville.

The legislation highlights the massive footprint of the aerospace sector in the Sunshine State.

Florida’s existing infrastructure has positioned the state as a primary player in space operations both nationally and internationally.

More investment is expected to come into Florida as NASA continues its push for missions to the moon and Mars.

