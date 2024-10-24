Florida approves D-SNAP food assistance for people impacted by hurricanes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday marks two weeks since Hurricane Milton swept through Central Florida.

Parts of our area saw some of the worst storm damage.

As recovery continues, more help is available.

The Department of Children and Families says Florida’s application for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, has been approved.

It provides food assistance for people impacted by both hurricanes Milton and Helene.

The program will be implemented in phases and by county.

In Central Florida, Flagler, Lake, and Volusia are in Phase 3.

Pre-registration for those counties starts Monday, Nov. 11.

More information on D-SNAP benefits can be found here.

