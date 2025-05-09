Orlando tourism hits 75.3M visitors in 2024, nearing pre-pandemic levels

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando in 2024 remained the most visited destination in the U.S., a distinction it may retain in 2025 even if overall tourism declines.

The city welcomed 75.3 million visitors last year, up 1.8% from 74 million in 2023. That compares with a pre-pandemic peak of 76 million in 2019.

Read: Walt Disney World restaurant closing this weekend

The news was shared during a Visit Orlando National Travel & Tourism Week event at the Orange County Convention Center.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group