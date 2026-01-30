Florida attorney vows to donate million-dollar bet to pediatric cancer research

ORLANDO, Fla. — Newlin’s motivation for donating is personal, as his daughter’s best friend, Haley, is fighting cancer. on the upcoming championship game on Friday, pledging to donate all winnings to pediatric cancer research at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Newlin, a long-time contributor to Nemours, is placing the bet through Hard Rock Bet for the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Newlin’s motivation for donating is personal, as his daughter’s best friend, Haley, is fighting cancer. He has supported families affected by illness and contributed to hospital research.

Newlin said the high-stakes gamble is meant to motivate others to make impactful charitable bets for their own causes.

“It’s a tough choice where I’m going to lay my $1 million wager. The game could go either way, but it’s just exciting to do something super cool that can inspire and shine a light on such an important cause like pediatric cancer research,” Newlin said.

Nemours Children’s Hospital fully supports the fundraiser. Newlin, who spoke at a press conference on Friday morning, expressed confidence that the wager would result in a victory for the hospital’s pediatric cancer research department. “I rarely lose; I’ve spent my life winning, and I plan on winning this for the kids. They have absolutely nothing to worry about,” Newlin said.

“Regardless of how this bet turns out, my contributions to Nemours won’t stop until a cure for pediatric cancer is found. If we don’t prevail, the kids and cancer research still win,” Newlin said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group