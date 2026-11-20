DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — State auditors have questioned more than $1.5 million in expenses and employee compensation charged to Daytona Beach’s building permit fund, according to preliminary findings from the Florida Auditor General.

The eight findings also identify weaknesses in the city’s purchasing-card and travel-expense controls.

The findings are preliminary and tentative and are not a final audit report.

Channel 9 has been investigating the city’s finances since November 2025. Read our earlier coverage of the financial concerns and state audit.

Auditors question use of building permit revenue

Auditors identified $480,376 in expenses charged to the city’s Permit and License Fund that they said were not allowable uses of building permit revenue under state law.

Those expenses included City Hall audiovisual upgrades, demolition work, removal of a derelict boat and charitable golf tournament sponsorships.

City personnel told auditors they had interpreted code enforcement broadly to include activities such as demolition and public safety. Auditors said state law restricts building permit revenue to authorized building code enforcement activities.

The review also identified $1,050,979 in wages and benefits charged to the fund for work auditors determined was unrelated to allowable building code enforcement activities.

The city adjusted payroll funding allocations for the affected positions in 2026. However, auditors said previously improper payroll charges had not been restored to the fund as of September.

Purchasing-card and travel expenses questioned

The findings also questioned a city commissioner’s $775 purchase at a Daytona Beach pizza restaurant, including a $70 tip.

Auditors said the transaction was supported by a non-itemized receipt and had no documented public purpose. The city manager approved the purchase.

The document does not identify the commissioner by name.

Auditors separately identified $168 in questioned travel expenses involving the same commissioner that had not been repaid. According to the findings, the city sought repayment, but the commissioner declined, saying all receipts had been submitted.

City has 30 days to respond

The Auditor General recommended restoring improperly charged money to the Permit and License Fund and strengthening purchasing-card and travel controls.

The city has 30 days after receiving the findings to submit a written response explaining its position and any corrective actions.

Timeline of Channel 9’s investigation into Daytona Beach finances

November 2025: 9 Investigates requested the city’s purchasing-card transactions after Commissioner Stacy Cantu raised concerns during a commission meeting about contractors who were not city employees spending thousands of dollars. Channel 9’s reporting identified spending at hotels, restaurants and department stores, including purchases by Mayor Derrick Henry.

December 2025: The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee approved a state operational audit of Daytona Beach. Read Channel 9’s coverage of the audit’s approval.

March 2026: A team from the state Auditor General’s Office began examining the city’s finances. Read more about the audit and concerns involving city leadership.

April 2026: The Florida Attorney General’s Office began issuing subpoenas to city officials.

April–October 2026: Channel 9’s reporting tracked subpoenas seeking records related to Henry and city spending, including:

Electronic devices belonging to Henry and six other city leaders.

Henry’s payroll, direct deposit and bank routing information.

City clerk records concerning changes to Henry’s official online biography, which listed him as executive director of Step-By-Step Expressions Inc., his wife’s business.

Receipts and records related to Henry’s purchasing-card use, including a May 2023 trip to Budapest.

Financial records and educational-material receipts for programs linked to the mayor, including the Mayor’s Math and Fitness Boot Camp and related organizations.

August 2026: 9 Investigates confirmed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was also involved in the investigation.

November 2026: The Florida Auditor General issued eight preliminary and tentative findings concerning building permit revenue, purchasing cards and travel expenses. The city’s written response will be considered before the final audit report is issued.

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