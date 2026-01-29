Florida bill could let employers pay trainees less than minimum wage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are seeking to create an exemption to the state’s minimum wage laws that would allow a lower wage for workers classified as trainees.

This comes as the state’s minimum wage is set to increase to $15 an hour in September.

The proposed measure is supported by Republican lawmakers, who argue it would create more opportunities for unskilled workers entering the workforce.

However, this change has drawn criticism from Democrats who say it is an attempt to enable businesses to hire cheaper labor and undermine wage standards.

If the measure is approved, it will go into effect alongside the state’s minimum wage increase in September.

Lawmakers will continue to debate the proposal in upcoming sessions, seeking to balance business interests with fair labor practices.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group