Florida bill creates first-of-a-kind alert system for domestic violence victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are currently examining the HAVEN Act, a groundbreaking bill aimed at helping victims of domestic violence.

The Helping Advocate for Victims in Every Neighborhood Act introduces new safety measures, the first of their kind in the country. This legislation would give victims special emergency codes and phone numbers to discreetly seek help.

On February 12, a House committee approved HB 269, sponsored by Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman.

Key Provisions of the Legislation

The bill additionally establishes the HAVEN Coordinating Council within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. This state-level entity is designed to coordinate local and state efforts while ensuring that victim services adhere to best practices.

Additionally, the act allows individual counties to establish their own local HAVEN councils to offer direct, community-based resources.

Additional provisions in the act broaden the Attorney General’s Address Confidentiality Program to include victims of dating violence, enabling them to keep their public records confidential and prevent abusers from locating them.

The bill needs to pass the entire House first before it can be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for his final signature. If everything goes smoothly, the law would come into effect this July.

