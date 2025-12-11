Florida bill would address alert concerns after deadly mass shooting in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida state legislature is working on a bill to improve emergency alerts, following a tragic shooting that left three people dead.

The proposed legislation, known as the “Ya Ya Alert,” aims to provide faster and clearer warnings during emergencies, addressing concerns raised by residents after the shooting.

On February 22, 2023, 19-year-old Keith Moses went on a shooting spree in Orlando, resulting in the deaths of 9-year-old T’Yonna Major, Natacha Augustin, and news reporter Dylan Lyons.

Residents of the Pine Hills neighborhood expressed frustration over the lack of emergency alerts during the incident, which has prompted legislative action.

The “Ya Ya Alert” bill, named after T’Yonna Major, would require law enforcement to immediately notify schools and childcare centers when an active threat is nearby and safety hasn’t been restored.

Lawsuits filed by the victims’ families argue that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office failed to alert the community quickly enough.

The Sheriff’s Office has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the gunman alone is to blame for the tragedy.

Lawmakers emphasize that the bill is not about assigning blame but about addressing communication gaps to ensure the safety of all Florida children.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group