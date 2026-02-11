Florida CFO to hold news conference amid Daytona Beach spending review

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia is scheduled to hold a news conference in Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

The visit follows reports of spending concerns involving city-issued credit cards, as state auditors prepare to review the city’s financial records.

Channel 9 reporter Demie Johnson first exposed spending concerns in November.

Her investigation found that city-issued credit cards had accumulated thousands of dollars in charges for shopping, dining, and hotel stays.

Following these reports, state officials initiated a review of the city’s financial records.

Channel 9 is working to learn more details regarding the specific purpose of the visit.

As Florida’s chief financial officer, Ingoglia typically handles major financial responsibilities for the state, including record-keeping and financial planning.

