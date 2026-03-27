Florida CFO targets Flagler County over $60 million in ‘wasted’ tax dollars

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are defending the local budget after Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia accused the county of wasting millions of tax dollars.

Ingoglia claims the county spends nearly $60 million a year from a general fund that he says should not exist.

The state financial officer is demanding that the county reduce property taxes by the total amount used to finance the general fund.

The dispute centers on whether the $60 million expenditure is a necessary use of taxpayer money.

According to the state official, the proposed tax reduction would have a direct impact on local property owners.

For a home valued at $400,000, the reduction would save the owner approximately $500 annually.

The county is currently defending its financial management and the specific use of the $60 million in question.

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