Florida Citrus Sports to ask for more money to potentially host Jacksonville Jaguars’ season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Citrus Sports is expected to request money on Monday from Orange County to potentially host the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2027 season.

Those games would be played at Camping World Stadium.

The Jags are considering playing in Orlando and Gainesville while a $1.4 billion renovation project is underway at Ever Bank Stadium in Jacksonville.

The CFO of Florida Citrus Sports will request funding from Orange County’s Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee.

