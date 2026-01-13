Florida congressman files bill to let Trump annex Greenland

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida congressman has introduced a bill that would allow President Donald Trump to make Greenland part of the United States.

Florida Congressman Randy Fine recently filed a bill that would authorize Trump to annex Greenland, proposing that the territory.

The bill allows the president to take necessary steps for the acquisition of Greenland, which has been a subject of interest for U.S. expansion in the past.

Fine’s proposal suggests initiating the process by first establishing Greenland as a U.S. territory.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has expressed criticism toward Fine’s proposal, raising concerns about its feasibility and implications.

©2026 Cox Media Group