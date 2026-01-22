Florida considers ‘AI Bill of Rights’ as concerns grow over children’s online safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state senators are considering a bill that could protect adults and children from the harms of artificial intelligence.

The Florida State Senate committee approved an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights on Wednesday, which mandates companies to disclose whether users are communicating with a human or a chatbot.

If passed by the full legislature, the bill would allow parents to control when their children interact with AI.

The proposed AI Bill of Rights was introduced to address growing concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on individuals and families.

Senators from both parties agreed on the urgent need for enhanced protections in AI.

The AI Bill of Rights will be presented to the full legislature for further debate and approval in the coming weeks.

