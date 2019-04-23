Florida dad shoots man who stole car with 6-year-old son inside, deputies say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida father chased and shot a man who stole his car with his 6-year-old son inside, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Lamar Thurman, 29, remains in critical condition following the shooting early Saturday, deputies said.
Authorities said the father left his 2012 Honda running while saying goodbye to friends at about 2:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Roberts Lane in unincorporated West Palm Beach. His son was in the car, deputies said.
That's when Thurman jumped into the car and drove away.
The father and his friends called 911 and drove after the vehicle.
The chase lasted 4.8 miles into Lantana, where deputies said Thurman ran into a steel pole that was holding a mailbox and tried to take off again.
According to detectives, the father tried to stop him, then fired several gunshots at Thurman, striking him. The car continued down the street and crashed into other vehicles, authorities said.
“I heard a succession of shots; like three or four shots. Pow, pow, pow, pow!" neighbor Andre Ingraham said.
Deputies said Thurman was hospitalized and suffered several gunshot wounds
The boy was in the back seat of the car and was not hurt.
Thurman is on probation for carjacking an 86-year-old woman in 2016, investigators said.
