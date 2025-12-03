Florida deputies help wrangle 600-pound alligator

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Several Florida deputies teamed up to relocate a massive alligator.

Sarasota County deputies successfully wrestled a 14-foot alligator, weighing 600 pounds, with the help of a trapper.

The Sheriff’s Office shared the encounter on social media, highlighting the efforts of the deputies in handling the enormous reptile.

The alligator was safely released at an alligator farm.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group