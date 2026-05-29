FLORIDA — The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) plans for and responds to both natural and man-made disasters. These range from floods and hurricanes to incidents involving hazardous materials or nuclear power.

FDEM prepares and implements a statewide Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan, and routinely conducts extensive exercises to test state and county emergency response capabilities.

FDEM maintains the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Tallahassee which serves as the communications and command center for reporting emergencies and coordinating state response activities alongside county emergency officials. Additionally, the Division operates the State Warning Point, a state emergency communications center staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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