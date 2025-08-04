Florida drivers could see lower prices on their auto insurance

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida drivers may be getting a better price on their auto insurance.

According to the State Office of Insurance Regulation, car insurance rates among the five largest carriers in Florida have decreased by an average of 6.5% this year.

The five largest carriers in Florida account for 78% of the market.

Officials attributed the decrease to recent insurance tort reforms passed by the state legislature.

A significant reform in recent years has made it more challenging for individuals to sue insurance companies following a claim.

These legislative changes are expected to continue influencing a downward trend in insurance rates.

