Florida drought, high fire danger brings back memories of devastating 1998 wildfires

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry conditions across Florida have prompted officials to issue burn bans throughout the state.

The dangerously dry conditions are drawing comparisons to the destructive 1998 wildfires that impacted several areas across the Sunshine State.

The historic 1998 fires serve as a reminder across Florida of the potential for significant property loss during periods of extreme drought.

The 1998 wildfires resulted in more than $300 million in damage across the region. In Brevard County alone, the flames destroyed more than 150 homes.

The disaster remains a significant event in the region’s history due to the total cost of the destruction.

Current weather patterns have triggered the implementation of burn bans to prevent a recurrence of such widespread damage.

