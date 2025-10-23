Florida DUI enforcement ‘ghost cruisers’ damaged in separate crash, chase

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man accused of driving drunk slammed into one of its newest high-tech patrol cars designed specifically to catch impaired drivers.

The crash happened on Interstate 4 near State Road 408 over Labor Day weekend. Dash camera video captured the moment of impact, showing the driver colliding with the FHP vehicle. The trooper involved was not injured.

Dash camera video shows Enrique Morales Chavez during a field sobriety test before being taken into custody.

“You’re being arrested for DUI, OK?” a trooper can be heard saying.

But FHP says the driver didn’t slam into a normal black-and-tan cruiser. They say he hit a new FHP car specifically made for DUI enforcement.

“It’s kind of ironic,” said Trooper Migdalisis Garcia with the Florida Highway Patrol. “The fact that he’s out there working, looking for these types of drivers, to prevent what happened to him.”

According to Garcia, these vehicles, known as “ghost cruisers,” have silver markings, internal light bars, and built-in Intoxilyzers that allow troopers to conduct breath tests on-site.

“Having it all here takes that extra step away,” Garcia explained. “Normally, you’d have to take the arrestee from roadside to field sobriety exercises, to then the breath test center, to then the jail.

Troop D recently received two of these specialized cars to strengthen DUI enforcement across Central Florida. However, the second one is now also out of service after being damaged in a separate chase in Osceola County.

Despite the setbacks, troopers say their mission remains the same: stopping impaired drivers before tragedy strikes.

In footage from the arrest, Morales Chaves told a trooper, “This is my first time and my last time.” The trooper replied, “Never should be a first time. We shouldn’t be driving impaired to begin with.”

State data shows DUI-alcohol crashes have declined 5 percent from 2023 to 2024, and officials hope that trend continues. Tougher penalties took effect this month. Refusing a sobriety test is now a second-degree misdemeanor instead of a civil infraction, carrying a one-year license suspension.

FHP has not said when the two damaged ghost cruisers will return to service.

Morales Chavez has pleaded not guilty. WFTV has reached out to his attorney but we have not heard back.

