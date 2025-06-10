Florida to execute man 31 years after he kidnapped and killed college student

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The state of Florida is set to execute a man on Tuesday who was convicted of raping and killing a woman 31 years ago.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Anthony Wainwright.

Investigators said Wainwright kidnapped 23-year-old Carmen Gayheart in a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Lake City in 1994.

He then murdered her in rural Hamilton County.

Gayheart was a college student at the time of her death.

Wainwright will be the sixth person put to death in Florida this year.

