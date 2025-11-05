Florida advancing use of discounted utilities services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Public Service Commission reports that the state is making progress in improving utility reliability and access, with significant increases in the use of discounted services.

Four new reports indicate that 120,000 more households are now using Florida’s Lifeline discounted phone and internet service.

Additionally, energy companies in the state, including Duke, are actively promoting conservation education as part of their compliance with the Florida Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act.

The Life-Line program aims to make essential communication services more affordable for low-income households, contributing to increased accessibility across the state.

