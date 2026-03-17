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Florida fails to pass bill banning first-cousin marriages

The Florida Senate failed to pass a bill that would have prohibited residents from marrying their first cousins.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
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By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate failed to pass a bill that would have prohibited residents from marrying their first cousins.

The bill, HB733, sought to end the state’s recognition of incestuous marriages starting in July 2026.

Florida is still among the states where marrying a first cousin is legal. The legislation seeks to bring the state in line with the majority of the United States, which has already prohibited the practice.

The proposed legislation outlined particular family relationships that would be prohibited under the new law.

A man would be forbidden from marrying his sister, aunt, niece, or any woman related to him through direct bloodlines.

The law specified that a woman could not marry her brother, uncle, nephew, or any man related to her by direct bloodline.

If the bill had passed, Florida would not have recognized these marriages for any purpose.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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