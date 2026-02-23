Florida freeze causes over $3 billion in agricultural losses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Agricultural losses in Florida from a freeze earlier this month have exceeded $3 billion.

The state released the damage figures as local growers prepare for an additional cold snap expected to affect the region.

The state agriculture commissioner evaluated the scale of the disaster and described it as one of the most damaging freezes in Florida history.

The financial impact was widespread, affecting several of the state’s most prominent crops.

Sugarcane sustained the most significant financial impact of all commodities, with losses exceeding $1.1 billion.

This figure shows the largest single-crop loss reported following the freezing temperatures.

Citrus crops also sustained substantial damage, resulting in losses of $674 million.

This sector has historically been vulnerable to temperature drops during the winter months in Florida.

Strawberry growers reported losses of more than $306 million.

These reports were finalized as the state continues to evaluate the total economic impact on the agricultural industry.

Local growers are currently preparing for another cold snap.

The upcoming weather event follows the assessment of significant damage from the previous freeze.

