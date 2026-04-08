Florida gas prices top $4 in Orlando as lawmakers urge tax relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gas prices in Central Florida, especially in Orlando, remain high, averaging over four dollars per gallon. This is about 80 cents more than last month and nearly a dollar higher than the same period last year.

Experts identify global instability, especially the ongoing conflict with Iran, as a key factor behind rising oil prices and higher gas prices at the pump.

For many residents of Florida, the effects are felt quickly and painfully. Drivers around the region are experiencing higher costs as filling their tanks has become much more expensive compared to just a few weeks ago.

Currently, at least one state legislator is advocating for action. Miami Senator Shevrin Jones has written to Governor Ron DeSantis, urging him to consider suspending or reducing Florida’s state fuel tax. Jones contends that this could offer immediate financial relief to residents facing increasing expenses.

Jones also asked that the matter be discussed in upcoming special legislative sessions, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

So far, there has been no public response from the governor’s office.

The concept of a gas tax holiday isn’t new in Florida. In 2022, during his reelection campaign, Governor DeSantis advocated for a temporary suspension of the state gas tax. Implementing a similar measure now could save drivers approximately 25 cents per gallon, considering both state and local fuel taxes.

However, the governor has previously shown skepticism. Last month, he indicated that changes in global oil prices might negate the savings from a tax break, thus reducing the benefit for consumers.

However, other states are also acting. Georgia’s governor recently paused the state’s gas tax for 60 days to offer quick relief to residents.

Governor DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott discussed the economy during a Miami appearance earlier today. However, they did not mention gas prices or potential relief measures.

Currently, it’s uncertain whether Florida will follow other states’ examples or if drivers will keep bearing the increase in fuel prices without any quick relief.

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