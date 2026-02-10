Florida Gov. DeSantis signs order to aid farmers amid severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 26-33 on Tuesday to address the effects of recent severe weather on Florida’s agricultural sector. The order responds to a winter weather event last week and ongoing drought conditions across the state.

The executive action facilitates emergency harvesting and shields Florida farmers from more losses. It creates a framework for quick recovery under state authority to support agriculture.

The executive order follows a week of freezing temperatures and lack of rainfall threatening crops. It uses state authority to enable a faster response to weather-related damage.

Gov. DeSantis signed the measure on Tuesday to address the industry’s immediate needs. “Today I signed Executive Order 26-33 in response to last week’s winter weather event and ongoing drought conditions throughout the state,” DeSantis said.

The governor emphasized that the state would take an active role in helping the agricultural sector recover. “This action helps facilitate emergency harvesting and protects Florida agriculture from further losses with expedited recovery under state authority and prompt assistance to be provided to Florida’s farmers,” DeSantis said.

