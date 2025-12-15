Florida governor proposes new law to protect residents from AI-related harms

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis proposed new legislation on artificial intelligence during a roundtable at Florida Atlantic University, aiming to protect Floridians from potential harms related to AI.

The proposed AI Bill of Rights seeks to secure data, protect consumers and medical patients, and provide parental controls to safeguard children. DeSantis emphasized the importance of shielding vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, from the detrimental impacts of AI.

“Great to be at FAU today to host a roundtable on Artificial Intelligence with parents, advocates, and law enforcement,” DeSantis posted on social media.

The legislation aims to prevent AI from using people’s names, images, or likenesses without consent, alert users when interacting with AI, and ban AI from providing therapy or mental health services.

Megan Garcia, whose son committed suicide after using an AI chatbot, shared her experience, warning of AI platforms’ potential dangers. “What I saw was undoubtedly sexual grooming and grooming towards suicide,” Garcia said.

The legislation aims to notify individuals when interacting with AI and bans AI from providing therapy or mental health services. Despite Trump’s plans for an AI executive order, DeSantis said his bill remains unaffected, citing state rights.

Another aspect of the proposal emphasizes AI data centers, making sure Floridians won’t have to subsidize hyperscale AI data centers, thus safeguarding local control and natural resources.

