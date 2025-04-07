Florida Health Care Plans names new president, CEO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Health Care Plans has named Tracy Williams as its president and chief executive officer.

Williams has been serving as interim president and CEO for the health insurance company since December. Before that, he oversaw operations and performance for several GuideWell care clinics in Florida.

Before joining GuideWell in 2020, she held senior executive roles at Ascension St. Vincent’s Florida in the Jacksonville area, St. Vincent’s Medical Center Southside and St. Vincent’s Healthcare’s acute care division

“Tracy is a visionary leader with a unique blend of clinical expertise and business acumen, and someone who has a genuine passion for enhancing patient experiences and outcomes,” said GuideWell Health Vice President Jim Boyman, who also serves as chair of Florida Health Care Plans’s board of directors. “Her broad experience as a health care administrator and clinician will be invaluable in leading FHCP as they continue to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care to members.”

“It’s a privilege to continue working with FHCP and witnessing first-hand the meaningful work being done every day throughout the organization,” said Williams. “The entire leadership team is committed to operating with excellence. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to working more closely with our staff medical providers and exceptional care teams to ensure continued delivery of high-quality healthcare to our members.”

Williams succeeds Steven Blumberg, who the company says is continuing his personal leave. The reason is not clear.

