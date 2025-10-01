Florida High School unveils AI program with $260K State Grant

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida High School, the newest public high school in the Marion County area, is set to launch an Artificial Intelligence program for students upon its opening in August.

Before students arrive on campus, SMHS is securing funding for its academic programs, including nearly $260,000 from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE).

FDOE officials announced on Tuesday that SMHS is one of 49 projects across the state receiving $40 million through the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program. These funds will be used to expand workforce education programs that target high-demand industries.

The $259,635 grant supports the development of a highly skilled workforce by providing students with essential skills to succeed in Florida’s priority industries, including hands-on training in high-demand sectors, as stated in an FDOE media release.

SMHS is currently being built near Marion Oaks in Southwest Marion County. Once it opens in August, the school will provide specialized programs such as Artificial Intelligence, avionics, digital cinema production, entrepreneurship, agribusiness, and more.

The campus will consist of a three-story main building with two classroom wings on either side. The construction was financed using funds borrowed by the Marion County School Board and secured through Certificates of Participation. Additionally, local millage revenue will contribute to covering part of the costs.

