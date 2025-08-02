Florida Highway Patrol launches new immigration enforcement unit

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is establishing a new immigration enforcement unit to collaborate with state and federal agencies in finding and detaining undocumented immigrants in Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol chief stated that the new unit will work closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as other state and federal agencies.

Both state and local Florida law enforcement officers are being trained at the federal level to enhance this collaboration, and some have already completed the program.

Since March this year, more than 3,000 undocumented immigrants have been detained during highway enforcement operations in Florida.

