Florida Hometown Heroes program opens applications, offering up to $35,000 for first-time homebuyers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Hometown Heroes program has opened applications, offering up to $35,000 to assist first-time homebuyers with down payments and closing costs.

The program offers financial support via a zero percent loan, tailored for teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, active duty military, and veterans.

Importantly, applying for this program is free, making it available to qualified individuals.

