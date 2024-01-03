Florida hospital system welcomes 1st Central Florida babies born in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida hospital system announced the first Central Florida babies born in 2024.

HCA Florida Healthcare and its care teams said two babies were delivered on New Year’s Day.

Santiago Alexander, the son of Laura and Santiago of Haines City, was born at 4:56 a.m. Monday at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

He weighed 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

Read: Halifax Health has welcomed its first baby of 2024

Amar, son of Yulissa and Shawn from Orlando, was born at 8:46 p.m. Monday at UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

The babies received special HCA Florida Healthcare onesies to celebrate their birthdays.

Read: See the 1st babies to be born in Central Florida in 2024

HCA Florida Healthcare has over 650 sites for care statewide, including innovative hospitals and treatment centers.

It also focuses on giving back to the community and employs teams to support families at every stage of their lives, including their children’s births.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 First Central Florida babies born in 2024 Credit: Brevard Health First/HCA Florida Healthcare (WFTV/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group