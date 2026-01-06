Florida judge rejects lawsuit filed over status of Alligator Alcatraz

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — A Leon County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by five Democratic lawmakers in Florida concerning access to the state’s immigrant detention facility, known as Alligator Alcatraz.

The court ruled that the facility is not classified as a prison or jail under Florida law.

The lawmakers argued that Florida state law permits them to inspect the facility.

Their request for access was denied by the DeSantis administration, leading to the legal challenge.

In the ruling, the judge sided with the DeSantis administration, stating that Alligator Alcatraz does not fall under the category of a prison or jail and therefore, the access rules applicable to such institutions do not apply.

The detention center, officially referred to in legal documents as an immigrant holding facility, has been the subject of ongoing debates regarding transparency and accountability in the state’s immigration policies.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group