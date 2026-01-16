Florida law allowing pregnant women to use disabled parking faces legal challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys could soon debate a new state law that allows pregnant women to use disabled parking spots.

A new state law that allows pregnant women to use disabled parking spots is facing legal challenges as a judge recently rejected a motion to dismiss a lawsuit regarding the law.

The law took effect July 1, 2025, and allows pregnant women to apply for a temporary handicap parking placard that allows them to use designated accessible parking spaces during pregnancy.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman who argues that the law threatens her ability to live independently.

She contends that pregnancy does not meet the legal definition of disability as outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The new state law permits pregnant women to use disabled parking spaces for up to a year during their pregnancy.

Proponents of the law assert that it is meant to assist women who may have temporary mobility issues due to their condition.

The judge’s decision to keep the lawsuit active allows for further debate on whether pregnancy qualifies as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

