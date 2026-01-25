Florida Lawmakers Acknowledge 2% Rise in Prescription Drug Costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are tackling rising prescription drug costs, which increased by two percent over the past year. A state House subcommittee approved a bill that would allow the state to analyze drug prices from other countries and establish limits on what patients must pay.

The legislation passed this week aims to reduce the financial burden of rising drug prices for Florida residents. It will allow the state to compare drug prices in other countries, potentially helping to control pharmaceutical costs.

The bill is awaiting further review, needing approval from two more committees before a full House vote. After passing these committees, it will be brought before the entire House, bringing it closer to potential enactment.

If passed, the measure could significantly change drug pricing in Florida. By examining international prices, lawmakers aim to find ways to reduce costs for consumers, especially on essential medications.

