Florida lawmakers advance bill to support student-athlete welfare

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are advancing a plan that would allow high school coaches to use up to $15,000 of their personal funds each year to support student-athlete welfare.

The measure, known as the “Teddy Bridgewater Act,” passed the Florida Senate unanimously.

The bill seeks to change current rules governing how K-12 coaches can assist their players financially.

The legislation follows a high-profile incident in which a coach was penalized for using his own money to provide food and transportation for his team.

The proposed legislation is named after Bridgewater, a former professional football player who faced disciplinary action while coaching a high school team in the Miami area.

Bridgewater was suspended last year after he admitted to spending nearly $30,000 of his own money to support his players.

The funds Bridgewater provided were used to cover the costs of food and transportation for his team’s student-athletes.

Under current regulations, these types of personal expenditures by coaches were prohibited, leading to his suspension.

The “Bridgewater Act” would establish a specific limit of $15,000 per year on the amount a head coach could legally contribute to player welfare.

The provision would apply to head coaches across all grade levels from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The bill will now head to the Florida House of Representatives for consideration.

It must pass the House and receive the governor’s approval before it can be enacted into law.

©2026 Cox Media Group