Florida lawmakers target undocumented workers amid push for E-Verify expansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill aimed at cracking down on undocumented immigrants has passed through the Florida House.

The bill requires all employers to use E-Verify, a federal system that checks the immigration status of new workers.

Supporters assert that the bill will help prevent undocumented workers from obtaining jobs, while opponents argue it will impose a significant burden on small businesses.

The bill passed the House along party lines.

Currently, an identical bill is pending in the Florida Senate but has not yet been heard by any committee.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group