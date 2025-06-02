Florida leaders take aim at senior scams after 92-year-old loses $800K

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida state leaders are looking to crack down on crimes against seniors.

Law enforcement officials were in Tampa Monday morning to discuss the case of a 92-year-old man who lost about $800,000 over two years to a scam.

Investigators said the suspect had done it in a state prison.

“Even more individuals that are gonna be held accountable and responsible for our 92-year-old victim who lost his entire life savings,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Investigators said advancements in technology and cryptocurrency make it easier for criminals to target the elderly without getting caught.

