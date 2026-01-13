Florida legislative session begins amid rising cost-of-living concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State lawmakers will return to work on Tuesday, debating key issues that could impact millions of people in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has outlined three major issues he wants lawmakers to tackle; affordability is one of them.

Florida lawmakers are set to return to Tallahassee for the 2026 legislative session, addressing key issues outlined by DeSantis, including the pressing concern of affordability.

DeSantis has identified three major legislative priorities for this session, with affordability taking center stage.

A recent report by the United Way revealed that nearly half of Floridians live paycheck to paycheck, a fact acknowledged by the state’s Chief Financial Officer.

Lawmakers recognize the need for action to address these financial hardships.

DeSantis believes that property tax reform is crucial for alleviating the economic burdens faced by Floridians.

He has also called for a special session on redistricting, although it remains unclear when property tax matters will be prioritized during the legislative session.

Some members of the House are optimistic, stating they may have at least one proposal for property tax reform ready for the 2026 ballot.

However, discussions about the timeframe suggest that additional special sessions may be necessary to address these issues effectively.

Amid ongoing discussions, Democrats express concern that conflicts within their party could lead to delays in decision-making.

Their worries reflect the complexity of negotiating policies that impact affordability, including rent and utility costs, which remain crucial concerns for many residents.

As lawmakers convene, the focus will be on addressing the rising costs affecting Floridians and whether a consensus can be reached on major reforms before the end of the session.

Further developments regarding property tax proposals and special sessions will be monitored closely.

