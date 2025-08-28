Florida Legislature donates $75K for Seminole County school supply distribution

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County and state leaders are teaming up to ensure students have the necessary supplies as the school year progresses.

The Florida Legislature donated $75,000 toward a new van that will be used to deliver supplies throughout the county.

Additionally, Seminole County officials donated supplies collected from a drive conducted last month. These donations aim to alleviate the need for teachers to pay out of picket for supplies.

