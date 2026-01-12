Florida Lt. Gov. Announces 2026 Run for Governor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jay Collins, Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, declared his intention to run for governor today on X. A former state senator, Collins emphasized his goal to offer leadership developed through challenging situations.

This afternoon, Collins announced his plan to run for governor, highlighting his view that authentic leadership develops through difficult circumstances, not soundbites. Collins’ military service, during which he served over 23 years as a Green Beret, greatly influences his view on governance.

I'm running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not in soundbites. I served over 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences, and service comes before self. That experience shaped… — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) January 12, 2026

Collins was appointed Lieutenant Governor by Ron DeSantis in August 2022 after Jeanette Nuñez stepped down to become President of Florida International University.

Honored to serve as Florida’s Lieutenant Governor and ready to fight every day for the people of our great state! 🇺🇸#DeedsNotWords https://t.co/MnhfsE5lbg — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) August 15, 2025

His military career and service influenced his approach to public office, as he stated in his remarks: "I served more than 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences and service comes before self. That experience shaped how I lead and why I believe public office is a public trust," Collins said.

