Florida man accused of shooting at neighbors over loud music disturbing his nap

APOPKA, Fla. — Charles Vega Guzman, an Apopka man, is accused of shooting at neighbors because loud music interrupted his sleep.

The incident occurred on East Myrtle Street, where Guzman is accused of firing four shots at his neighbors.

Police reported that Guzman was annoyed due to his neighbors’ loud music disturbing his nap.

After the incident, Guzman was detained and is now in custody without bond.

