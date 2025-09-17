Florida man allegedly threw 3 young children over 6-foot fence after car crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man is facing child neglect charges after allegedly throwing three children over a fence in Fort Myers following a car crash.

Larry Rada Jr. reportedly ran to a stranger’s house to hide from police after the incident on Saturday.

Investigators said the incident occurred after Rada was driving recklessly away from Fort Myers Beach.

A deputy reported that Rada threw the three young kids, who were in the car with him, over a six-foot fence.

Deputies have indicated that more charges could be filed against Rada, including hit-and-run and fleeing.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are considering additional charges against Rada.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group