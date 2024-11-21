Florida man arrested after returning to scene after stabbing good Samaritan, police say

A man in South Florida is in jail after police said he returned to the scene of a stabbing.

Bystanders chased down the blue-haired man and pointed him out to investigators on Wednesday.

They said he was the person who harassed a waitress at a restaurant Tuesday night and then stabbed a good Samaritan who tried to intervene.

The man is now facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

