Florida man arrested after taking girlfriend hostage, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man was arrested Sunday after barricading himself inside a Longwood home and threatening his girlfriend, Longwood Police Department said.

LPD responded to a report of a man threatening to kill his girlfriend in the 300 block of Orange Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a female victim who had left the residence after sustaining injuries.

LPD, along with the Seminole County Crisis Negotiation Team, contacted the suspect, identified as Michael Quincy Sanders, 40, born March 4, 1985.

Sanders had barricaded himself inside the residence with a second victim and threatened to kill anyone who tried to enter.

After a short negotiation, Sanders voluntarily surrendered and was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without incident.

Sanders was charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Sanders is being held with no bond.

